Norman City Council discusses plans for new neighborhood on Griffin Memorial campus

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Abandoned buildings are pictured at the site of Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman on Jan. 30, 2024.
Carmen Forman
/
Oklahoma Voice
Abandoned buildings are pictured at the site of Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman on Jan. 30, 2024.

The Norman City Council met Tuesday to discuss the future of the Griffin Memorial Hospital campus. The discussion included plans for a new neighborhood and community hub.

During the city council conference meeting, a representative from RDG Planning and Design gave a presentation on their concept for a new neighborhood on the property along Main Street connecting the East and West sides of the city.

One of the five concepts presented at the Norman City Council meeting.
RDG Planning and Design
One of the five concepts presented at the Norman City Council meeting.

The designs presented focus on the need for affordable housing solutions including smaller lots and multi-family housing. Additionally, they were made with the capability to accommodate between 5 and 8% of the city’s housing demand over the next 20 to 25 years in mind.

A request from Le Monde International School, which is currently located on the property, was also discussed. While the school had previously planned to relocate, it is now interested in staying on the property and becoming a part of the new neighborhood.

