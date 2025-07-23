Norman City Council discusses plans for new neighborhood on Griffin Memorial campus

During the city council conference meeting, a representative from RDG Planning and Design gave a presentation on their concept for a new neighborhood on the property along Main Street connecting the East and West sides of the city.

RDG Planning and Design One of the five concepts presented at the Norman City Council meeting.

The designs presented focus on the need for affordable housing solutions including smaller lots and multi-family housing. Additionally, they were made with the capability to accommodate between 5 and 8% of the city’s housing demand over the next 20 to 25 years in mind.

A request from Le Monde International School, which is currently located on the property, was also discussed. While the school had previously planned to relocate, it is now interested in staying on the property and becoming a part of the new neighborhood.

