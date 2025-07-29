© 2025 KGOU
Norman nonprofit expects Trump order on homelessness to impact operations

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:20 PM CDT
Nonprofit Food & Shelter's Food and Resource center on 201 Reed Avenue in Norman, OK.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Nonprofit Food and Shelter's Food and Resource Center on 201 Reed Avenue in Norman, OK.

Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to change the way homelessness is managed in the country. One Norman nonprofit says the changes will set back progress.

Trump’s executive order titled “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets” makes it easier for states and cities to remove people from homeless encampments and put them in mental health or addiction treatment against their will.

April Doshier, the executive director of Norman nonprofit Food and Shelter, said housing-first principles have seen progress over the last decade — and this order creates an obstacle to further progress.

“To not only reverse course on housing first, but institute priorities to institutionalize and criminalize homelessness — it's really just a devastating blow to our work,” she said.

The executive order also seeks to shift federal funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, from being used for housing-first initiatives to being used for programs that require sobriety and treatment.

Doshier said potential cuts to HUD funding for housing programs will need to be made up by either private donations or local government funds to ensure there is no gap in services.

Tags
Housing homelessnessPresident Donald Trump
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
See stories by Hannah France
