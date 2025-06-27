PM NewsBrief: June 27, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 27, 2025:
- Details And Reaction To Oklahoma’s “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” Campaign
- Oklahoma Republican Leaders Say Open Primaries Are A Bad Idea
- State Board Of Education Members Request More Prep Time Before Meetings
- Federal Lawsuit Filed In High Profile Student Death
