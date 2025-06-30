PM NewsBrief: June 30, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for June 30, 2025:
- Seminole Nation of Oklahoma officials stand in solidarity with Florida tribal nations against 'Alligator Alcatraz'
- Job Corps will stay open, at least until there's a court decision
- Oklahoma's proposed business courts are facing a challenge before ever hearing a case
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.