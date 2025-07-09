PM NewsBrief: July 9, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 9, 2025:
- Anti-Government Militia Group Targets Oklahoma TV Station’s Weather Radar
- City Of Guymon Faces Water Emergency
- Oklahoma’s Renewable Energy Development Expected To Slow Under Megabill Policies
- Fifth Anniversary Of McGirt Decision That Reshaped Indigenous Sovereignty In Oklahoma
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.