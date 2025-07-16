PM NewsBrief: July 16, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 16, 2025:
- Tinker Air Force Base Plans To Expand, Add 1,000 Jobs
- State Ethics Commission To Decide If Lawmakers Can Use Campaign Money For Personal Security
- Norman Public Schools Takes A Stand For Students
- Northeastern State University Gets $2.3 Million To Train Social Work Grad Students
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.