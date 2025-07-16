© 2025 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: July 16, 2025

Published July 16, 2025 at 2:58 PM CDT
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 16, 2025:

  • Tinker Air Force Base Plans To Expand, Add 1,000 Jobs
  • State Ethics Commission To Decide If Lawmakers Can Use Campaign Money For Personal Security
  • Norman Public Schools Takes A Stand For Students
  • Northeastern State University Gets $2.3 Million To Train Social Work Grad Students

_________________

