PM NewsBrief: July 17, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 17, 2025:
- Trump Administration Directive Could Bar Some Immigrants From Education Services
- Norman Public Schools Prepares For Upcoming Building Renovations
- Oklahoma City Unveils Preliminary NBA Arena Designs
- State Energy Regulators Dismiss Environmental Authority Of Cheyenne And Arapaho Tribes
