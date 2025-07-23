PM NewsBrief: July 23, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 23, 2025:
- State Schools Superintendent Asks Court To Resume Bible-In-Classroom Lawsuit
- Oklahoma Wants To Ban Junk Foods From SNAP
- Report: Oklahoma’s Fertility Rate Continues To Decline
- Norman City Council Reviews Plans for New Neighborhood Proposed For Griffin Memorial Hospital Site
