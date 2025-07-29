PM NewsBrief: July 29, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for July 29, 2025:
- Oklahoma Maltese Breeder Faces 408 Counts Of Animal Cruelty
- Oklahoma City Leaders Launch Curfew Initiative To Curb Youth Violence
- Man Who Funded Vinita Theme Park Plan Sues Developers For Fraud
- OU Students Create Goose Prosthetics During Summer Classes
