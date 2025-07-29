PM NewsBrief: July 29, 2025

Oklahoma Maltese Breeder Faces 408 Counts Of Animal Cruelty



Oklahoma City Leaders Launch Curfew Initiative To Curb Youth Violence



Man Who Funded Vinita Theme Park Plan Sues Developers For Fraud



OU Students Create Goose Prosthetics During Summer Classes

