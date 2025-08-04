PM NewsBrief: Aug. 4, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 4, 2025:
- State Lawmakers Endorse State Attorney General Candidate Jon Echols
- Governor Issues Executive Order to Block Medicaid Funds For “Abortion Affiliated Providers”
- Oklahoma City Civic Groups Sponsoring Film Screening For Front Porch Forum Series
- OU Meteorologist Joins National Panel Exploring Wildfire Smoke Research
