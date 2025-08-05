PM NewsBrief: Aug. 5, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 5, 2025:
- Cleveland County Approves Amended Inmate Housing Agreement With Oklahoma City
- USDA Approves Oklahoma’s SNAP Restriction Waiver Request
- Oklahoma’s Number Of Structurally Deficient Bridges Plummets
- Langston University Begins $12 Million Campus Upgrades
