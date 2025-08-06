PM NewsBrief: Aug. 6, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 6, 2025:
- State Attorney General Supports Federal Agencies’ Lawsuit To Stop In-State College Tuition For Unauthorized Migrants
- Oklahoma House Speaker Says Review Of TV Incident Vindicates Walters And Board Members
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Allows Controversial New Social Studies Standards To Go Into Effect
- Southern Oklahoma Hydrogen Production Facility Won’t Happen
