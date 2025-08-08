PM NewsBrief: Aug. 8, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 8, 2025:
- Metro Area Independent Living Facility Confirms Legionnaires Disease Death
- Cleveland County Moves Forward With Rock Creek Entertainment District
- Oklahoma’s 2025 Approved Legislative Interim Studies For Education
- Details On Effort To Plug Oklahoma’s Abandoned Oil Wells
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.