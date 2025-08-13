PM NewsBrief: Aug. 13, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 13, 2025:
- City Leaders Pushing State Lawmakers To Find Solution For Vacant Problem Properties
- OSU Plans To Begin Construction Of New Veterinary Teaching Hospital Next Spring
- Oklahoma City Zoo Welcomes Plains Zebra Baby
- Norman Connection To Jurassic World Rebirth Movie
