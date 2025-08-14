PM NewsBrief: Aug. 14, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 14, 2025:
- U.S. Department of Education Says Walters’ State Testing Announcement Premature
- Memorial Service Honors Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh
- Google Plans To Invest $9 Billion In Oklahoma For Data Center, AI Training
- Report: Tribally-Administered Summer EBT Improved Food Security
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.