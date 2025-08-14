PM NewsBrief: Aug. 14, 2025

U.S. Department of Education Says Walters’ State Testing Announcement Premature



Memorial Service Honors Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh



Google Plans To Invest $9 Billion In Oklahoma For Data Center, AI Training



Report: Tribally-Administered Summer EBT Improved Food Security

