PM NewsBrief: Aug. 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 15, 2025:
- Schools Continue Charging Meal Fees Despite State Mandate
- Lawsuit Filed Against OSSAA Over Rule Decision Against Glencoe Student Athletes
- Ethics Commission Votes To Allow State Officials To Use Campaign Funds For Security
- Oklahoma Launches Online Complaint Form For Denied Open Records Requests
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.