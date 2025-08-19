PM NewsBrief: Aug. 19, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 19, 2025:
- Lawsuit Filed Against City Of Norman Over Mold Infested Closed Library
- What’s Next For Lesser Prairie Chickens In Oklahoma Following Loss Of Protection Status
- New Cancer Center Opens In Norman
- Tulsa Unveils Art Trail Honoring Civic Visionaries
