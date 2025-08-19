© 2025 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Aug. 19, 2025

Published August 19, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 19, 2025:

  • Lawsuit Filed Against City Of Norman Over Mold Infested Closed Library
  • What’s Next For Lesser Prairie Chickens In Oklahoma Following Loss Of Protection Status
  • New Cancer Center Opens In Norman
  • Tulsa Unveils Art Trail Honoring Civic Visionaries

KGOU PM NewsBrief
