PM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 21, 2025:
- Gov. Stitt Files Lawsuit Against Tulsa Over Criminal Jurisdiction Agreement With Muscogee Nation
- Yukon Agrees To Sell Land For Proposed Data Center
- Norman City Council Considers Adding Flock Cameras For Police Department
- Congressman Kevin Hern Says Medicaid Work Requirements “Most Popular Thing In America”
