© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2025

Published August 21, 2025 at 3:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 21, 2025:

  • Gov. Stitt Files Lawsuit Against Tulsa Over Criminal Jurisdiction Agreement With Muscogee Nation
  • Yukon Agrees To Sell Land For Proposed Data Center
  • Norman City Council Considers Adding Flock Cameras For Police Department
  • Congressman Kevin Hern Says Medicaid Work Requirements “Most Popular Thing In America”

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

KGOU PM NewsBrief
Stay Connected