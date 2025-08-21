PM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2025

Gov. Stitt Files Lawsuit Against Tulsa Over Criminal Jurisdiction Agreement With Muscogee Nation



Yukon Agrees To Sell Land For Proposed Data Center



Norman City Council Considers Adding Flock Cameras For Police Department



Congressman Kevin Hern Says Medicaid Work Requirements “Most Popular Thing In America”

