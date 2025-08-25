PM NewsBrief: Aug. 25, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 25, 2025:
- State Education Department Requires U.S. Naturalization Test For All New Teacher Applicants
- Muscogee Nation Postpones Vote Related To UKB Jurisdiction
- State Democratic Lawmakers Plan To Hold Public Forums On Key Policy Issues
- Details On Kids Contest For Naming Oklahoma’s Snow Plows
