PM NewsBrief: Aug. 26, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 26, 2025:
- Edmond City Council Approves Preliminary Plat For Liberty Park Lifestyle Development
- Norman Committee Selects Four Candidates To Interview For Vacant Council Seat
- Actress Issa Rae Praises Tulsa Grocery Store In Food Desert
- Oklahoma City’s Metropolitan Library System Is Searching For Its First Poet Laureate
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.