PM NewsBrief: Aug. 28, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 28, 2025:
- State Auditor Flags Nearly $100 Million In Mismanaged Pandemic Relief Dollars In New Report
- Decision Expected Tomorrow On Tulsa County’s First Major Resentencing Under Oklahoma Survivor’s Act
- State Oversight Office Says Walters’ ‘America First’ Teacher Test Exceeds His Authority
- New Transportation Service In Oklahoma City To Help Get Vulnerable Kids To School
