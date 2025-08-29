© 2025 KGOU
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Aug. 29, 2025

Published August 29, 2025 at 3:18 PM CDT
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 29, 2025:

  • Judge Denies Early Prison Release For Tulsa Woman Under Oklahoma Survivor’s Act
  • Tulsa City Council Approves Ordinance Restricting Use Of Medians, Sidewalks
  • Oklahoma National Stockyards Back On Market
  • Kiowa Tribe Tire Recovery Events Aim To Prevent Illegal Dumping On Tribal Members’ Land

Note: The next episode of the KGOU PM NewsBrief will be Tuesday, Sept. 2.
KGOU PM NewsBrief
