PM NewsBrief: Aug. 29, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 29, 2025:
- Judge Denies Early Prison Release For Tulsa Woman Under Oklahoma Survivor’s Act
- Tulsa City Council Approves Ordinance Restricting Use Of Medians, Sidewalks
- Oklahoma National Stockyards Back On Market
- Kiowa Tribe Tire Recovery Events Aim To Prevent Illegal Dumping On Tribal Members’ Land
Note: The next episode of the KGOU PM NewsBrief will be Tuesday, Sept. 2.
