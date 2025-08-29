© 2025 KGOU
Oklahoma National Stockyards back on the market

By Anna Pope,
OPMX
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:04 AM CDT
A sign welcomes people to the Oklahoma National Stockyards.
Todd Johnson
/
OSU Agriculture
A pending sale of the Oklahoma National Stockyards has fallen apart, putting the current owner back on the hunt for a new buyer.

Leadership of the stockyards announced they entered a deal with business owner Chris Franklin earlier this year, but now, a press release shows the deal has not come to fruition.

The Oklahoma National Stockyards Company posted the notice on its Facebook page.

"While this outcome is disappointing, it renews our focus on finding a buyer who shares our vision: one who values the legacy of the yards and is committed to developing the surrounding area while preserving our core operations," according to the press release.

The stockyards opened in 1910 and is currently the largest stocker and feeder cattle market. It has been for sale since last year and is listed for $27 million.

The property includes ancillary land, commercial buildings and the historic Exchange Pharmacy, the oldest continually operating pharmacy in the state.

It's one of the last historic livestock markets, and its leaders say the stockyards has served as a vital marketing outlet for in and out-of-state ranches for more than a century.

"We fully intend to continue that tradition for generations to come," according to the press release.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
