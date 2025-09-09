PM NewsBrief: Sept. 9, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 9, 2025:
- Lawmakers Raise Concerns About Governor’s Plan To Clear Homeless Encampments In Tulsa
- Oklahoma’s Catholic Dioceses Plan To Open Private Virtual School
- Tulsa Public Schools Approves Ban On Native-Themed Mascots, Branding
- Little Progress Shared On “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” Campaign
