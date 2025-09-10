PM NewsBrief: Sept. 10, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 10, 2025:
- State Attorney General Releases Opinion On Oklahoma’s New Obscenity Law
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Says No Arrest So Far In Tulsa Homeless Camp Sweeps
- New Norman City Council Member Takes Oath Of Office
- Report: Oklahoma Earthquakes Could Help Avoid Induced Seismicity From Carbon Storage
