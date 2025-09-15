PM NewsBrief: Sept. 15, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 15, 2025:
- Pastor Begins Process To Create State Holiday Memorializing Tulsa Race Massacre
- Report: August Events At OKC Fair Park Generated $13 Million For Local Economy
- Nationally Recognized Mental Health Training Came To OU-Tulsa
- Two OSU Music Professors Release Album
