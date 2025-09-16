PM NewsBrief: Sept. 16, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 16, 2025:
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Ruling Moves Proposed State Question 836 Forward
- State Schools Superintendent Threatens To Ban Teachers Over Attacks On Charlie Kirk
- State Lawmakers Explore Benefits Of Solar Projects On Agricultural Land
- Oklahoma State University Researchers Track More Kudzu Sites Around State
