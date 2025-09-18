PM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2025

New Law Regulating Sidewalk, Median Usage Takes Effect Next Month In Tulsa

Oklahoma Colleges With Large Indigenous Student Populations Face Funding Loss

Land Commissioners Turn Away Projects Amid Anti-Renewable Pressures

“Better Conversations” Event In Oklahoma City Promotes Kindness, Oklahoma Standard

