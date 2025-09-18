PM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 18, 2025:
- New Law Regulating Sidewalk, Median Usage Takes Effect Next Month In Tulsa
- Oklahoma Colleges With Large Indigenous Student Populations Face Funding Loss
- Land Commissioners Turn Away Projects Amid Anti-Renewable Pressures
- “Better Conversations” Event In Oklahoma City Promotes Kindness, Oklahoma Standard
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.