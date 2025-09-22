PM NewsBrief: Sept. 22, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 22, 2025:
- Remembering Former State Representative Richard Morrissette
- Oklahoma Tiger Trainer Killed At Big Cat Preserve He Operated
- City of Piedmont Gets $2 Million State Grant To Improve Water Infrastructure
- Presbyterian Health Foundation Donates $20 Million Toward New Oklahoma Children’s OU Health Heart Center
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.