PM NewsBrief: Sept. 22, 2025

Remembering Former State Representative Richard Morrissette

Oklahoma Tiger Trainer Killed At Big Cat Preserve He Operated

City of Piedmont Gets $2 Million State Grant To Improve Water Infrastructure

Presbyterian Health Foundation Donates $20 Million Toward New Oklahoma Children’s OU Health Heart Center

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.