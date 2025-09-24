PM NewsBrief: Sept. 24, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 24, 2025:
- Norman City Member Resigns Amid Resurfaced Controversial Social Media Interaction
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Holding Public Events For Homeowners Impacted By South Turnpike Alignment
- Congressional Testimony:Oklahoma Marijuana Farms Pose Threat To National Security
- Medical Professionals Respond To Trump Endorsement Of Claims Linking Tylenol And Autism
