PM NewsBrief: Sept. 24, 2025

Norman City Member Resigns Amid Resurfaced Controversial Social Media Interaction

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Holding Public Events For Homeowners Impacted By South Turnpike Alignment

Congressional Testimony:Oklahoma Marijuana Farms Pose Threat To National Security

Medical Professionals Respond To Trump Endorsement Of Claims Linking Tylenol And Autism

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.