PM NewsBrief: Sept. 25, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 25, 2025:
- State Board of Education Members React To Ryan Walters’ Resignation
- Executive Director Of Oklahoma Pardon And Parole Board Announces Resignation
- Construction Begins On Marietta Dollar Tree Distribution Center
- Commerce Down This Year On Oklahoma’s McClellan-Kerr River System
