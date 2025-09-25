PM NewsBrief: Sept. 25, 2025

State Board of Education Members React To Ryan Walters’ Resignation

Executive Director Of Oklahoma Pardon And Parole Board Announces Resignation

Construction Begins On Marietta Dollar Tree Distribution Center

Commerce Down This Year On Oklahoma’s McClellan-Kerr River System

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.