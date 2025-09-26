PM NewsBrief: Sept. 26, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 26, 2025:
- Lawton Mayor Uses ChatGPT To Create Policies That Won’t “Attract More Homeless People”
- Report: Removing Fluoride From Drinking Water Could Cost Hundreds Of Millions In Dental Care
- Stretch Of Interstate In Edmond To Honor Late Chickasaw Nation Leader Neal McCaleb
- Oklahoma Territorial Museum In Guthrie Puts Spotlight On Circus History
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.