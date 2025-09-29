PM NewsBrief: Sept. 29, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 29, 2025:
- Report: Oklahoma Plan To Reform Mental Health Treatment Flawed
- Stitt Urges HRSA To Stop Planned Parenthood From Participating In Federal Drug Pricing Program
- Tulsa County Commissioner Approve 500-Acre Data Center Project
- Oklahoma House Committee Chairs For Upcoming 2026 Legislative Session
