PM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 30, 2025:
- Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford Calls On Democrats To Reach Budget Compromise
- Ninnekah Property Taxes To Increase 75% Due To School District Settlement
- Muscogee Nation Citizen Appealing State Taxation Case To U.S. Supreme Court
- Economic, Social Pressures Put Tulsa’s Only Black-Owned Book Store Out Of Business
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.