PM NewsBrief: Oct. 2, 2025

Gov. Stitt Appoints Lindel Fields As Interim State Superintendent

Oklahoma Health Care Authority Tables Approval Of Abortion-Related Emergency Rule

Millions In Funding Cuts Planned For Tulsa Mental Healthcare Services

Oklahoma Tribal Nations Brace For Federal Shutdown Impacts

