PM NewsBrief: Oct. 2, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 2, 2025:
- Gov. Stitt Appoints Lindel Fields As Interim State Superintendent
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Tables Approval Of Abortion-Related Emergency Rule
- Millions In Funding Cuts Planned For Tulsa Mental Healthcare Services
- Oklahoma Tribal Nations Brace For Federal Shutdown Impacts
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.