PM NewsBrief: Oct. 7, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 7, 2025:
- Federal Budget Uncertainty Complicates Oklahoma’s Plan For Future Road, Bridge Projects
- Stricter Scoring Causes Major Decline In Oklahoma Math, Reading Test Scores
- Moore Public Schools Begins Construction Of Facility For Students Experiencing Homelessness
- Oklahoma State University Separates From $200 Million Foundation Created By Opioid Settlement
_________________
