PM NewsBrief: Oct. 8, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 8, 2025:
- Former State Lawmaker Files Lawsuit Over His Son’s Car Accident
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down New Business Courts
- Norman City Council Appoints Committee To Select Candidates For Ward 3 Seat
- Advocates Urge State Lawmakers to Increase Funding for Mental Health Services
