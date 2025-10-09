PM NewsBrief: Oct. 9, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 9, 2025:
- Governor Declares Environmental Emergency In Caddo County After Saltwater Purge
- Some Oklahoma Tribes At Odds With State Wildlife Officials Over Fishing, Hunting Rules
- Historic Price Tower In Bartlesville Is Coming Back To Life
- Banjo Fest Returns To Oklahoma City This Weekend
