PM NewsBrief: Oct. 9, 2025

Governor Declares Environmental Emergency In Caddo County After Saltwater Purge

Some Oklahoma Tribes At Odds With State Wildlife Officials Over Fishing, Hunting Rules

Historic Price Tower In Bartlesville Is Coming Back To Life

Banjo Fest Returns To Oklahoma City This Weekend

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.