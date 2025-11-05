PM NewsBrief: Nov. 5, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 5, 2025:
- Oklahoma EPA Employees Among Those Affected By Shutdown
- Norman City Council Considers A Bond Election For New Homeless Shelter
- Tulsa Mayor Touts City Efforts To Relocate People Living By Arkansas River Into Homes
- New Law Gives Recognition To Community Health Workers
