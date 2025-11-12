PM NewsBrief: Nov. 12, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 12, 2025:
- Family Of Man On Oklahoma's Death Row Asks Gov. Kevin Stitt For Clemency
- Report: Oklahoma Department Of Education Took No Action In Complaints Following Charlie Kirk Death
- Specialized Teams In Tulsa Working To Find Solutions For People Experiencing Homelessness
- Northern Lights May Be Visible In Oklahoma Again Tonight
