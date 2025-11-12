The northern lights may be visible in Oklahoma again tonight

An unusually strong geomagnetic storm helped southern states like Oklahoma view the northern lights, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

Geomagnetic storms form when charged particles from the sun connect with Earth’s atmosphere. Tuesday night’s event was triggered by coronal mass ejections ( CMEs ), which are explosions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun. On Wednesday morning, the prediction center said more severe conditions are possible .

Turtle Shell Farms / Reddit The northern lights captured in Lenapah, Oklahoma.

“...We are expecting the current geomagnetic storm to continue into tonight, before gradually waning,” Mike Bettwy, a meteorologist with the prediction center, wrote in an email. “We are unable to pinpoint a specific time window, but the storm will likely begin to weaken by late tonight.”

Photos shared online show that colorful auroras were visible from the panhandle to Osage County. The National Weather Service in Norman reported the lights appeared over the University of Oklahoma campus.

One of our forecasters (it's me, I'm the forecaster) got this shot of the aurora over the University of Oklahoma campus a few minutes ago. If we can see it with the naked eye given that level of light pollution, you likely can too! We'd love to see your pictures. pic.twitter.com/eojERxOSxQ — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) November 12, 2025

The Space Weather Prediction Center advises people to travel away from artificial light pollution and face north to get the best view of the lights. To capture a photo with a cell phone, hold the device steady and use a long exposure time.