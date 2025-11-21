PM NewsBrief: Nov. 21, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Nov. 21, 2025:
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Releases Details On Third Highway Immigration Operation
- Oklahoma Agency Agrees To Buy Land In SW Oklahoma City For Mental Health Hospital
- New Report Reveals Urgent Behavioral Health Care Needs In Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma Student Elected President of National Future Farmers Of America
