PM NewsBrief: Dec. 11, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 11, 2025:
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Approves Funding For State's Longest Bridge
- Gov. Stitt Criticizes Trump's Efforts To Halt Wind Energy Projects
- Oklahoma Takes New Steps To Host Multi-Million Dollar Spaceplane At Burns Flat
- A Stretch Of Route 66 In Tulsa Is Turning Into A Musical Road
