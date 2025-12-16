PM NewsBrief: Dec. 16, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Dec. 16, 2025:
- New Research Found Oklahoma's Local Jails Used For Half Of State's Immigration Arrests
- Tulsa Challenging Arkansas Wastewater Treatment Plant's Expansion Plans
- Oklahoma Takes New Steps To Host Spaceplane At Burns Flat
- El Reno Gets $725,000 To Create Route 66 "Hub" In Downtown
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.