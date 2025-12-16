PM NewsBrief: Dec. 16, 2025

New Research Found Oklahoma's Local Jails Used For Half Of State's Immigration Arrests



Tulsa Challenging Arkansas Wastewater Treatment Plant's Expansion Plans



Oklahoma Takes New Steps To Host Spaceplane At Burns Flat



El Reno Gets $725,000 To Create Route 66 "Hub" In Downtown

