PM NewsBrief: Jan. 9, 2026

Oklahoma Attorney General's Investigation Into Proposed Mosque Questioned



Macy's Plans To Shut Down Owasso Distribution Center In March



Bird Flu Detected in Eastern Oklahoma Backyard Flock



Oklahomans Can Get Free Home Radon Test Kits This Month

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.