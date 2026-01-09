PM NewsBrief: Jan. 9, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 9, 2026:
- Oklahoma Attorney General's Investigation Into Proposed Mosque Questioned
- Macy's Plans To Shut Down Owasso Distribution Center In March
- Bird Flu Detected in Eastern Oklahoma Backyard Flock
- Oklahomans Can Get Free Home Radon Test Kits This Month
