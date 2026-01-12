PM NewsBrief: Jan. 12, 2026

Ticket Presale For Oklahoma City 2028 Olympic Events Begins Wednesday



What Oklahomans Need To Know About CDC Changes To Childhood Vaccine Recommendations



Oklahoma Agencies Submit Budget Requests To Senate Fiscal Committees



Oklahoma City Ceremony Remembers People Who Died While Living On The Streets

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.