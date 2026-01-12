PM NewsBrief: Jan. 12, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 12, 2026:
- Ticket Presale For Oklahoma City 2028 Olympic Events Begins Wednesday
- What Oklahomans Need To Know About CDC Changes To Childhood Vaccine Recommendations
- Oklahoma Agencies Submit Budget Requests To Senate Fiscal Committees
- Oklahoma City Ceremony Remembers People Who Died While Living On The Streets
