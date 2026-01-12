Want tickets to OKC Olympics events? Here's how to start the process

Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, but Olympic canoe slalom and softball events will take place in Oklahoma City.

Although the Games are more than two years in the future, tickets will be available for purchase in just a few months. They'll trickle out in ticket drops during designated access-limited time slots.

To get access to a time slot, people need to register for a "ticket draw" starting this Wednesday, Jan. 14. After ticket draw signup closes on Mar. 18, registrants will then be randomly assigned to available time slots.

But, people who register for the ticket draw aren't guaranteed to receive a time slot. Even people who receive a time slot will still need to purchase their tickets, and ticket availability isn't guaranteed either.

Host city residents who register for the ticket draw may be assigned to local presale time slots . To qualify for these early access times, aspiring ticket holders must be able to prove they have a billing address in Oklahoma County (or any of five counties comprising Los Angeles).

Key dates for getting 2028 Olympic event tickets

Registration for the ticket draw: Jan. 14-Mar. 18, 2026

Local presale time slots: April 2-6 2026

Olympic ticket time slots for non-locals: Later in 2026

LA28 Olympics in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City: July 14-30, 2028

Canoe slalom in Oklahoma City: July 14-22, 2028 Softball in Oklahoma City: July 23-29, 2028



A full schedule of Olympic events is available here . The Paralympic schedule is also available, although it doesn't include any Oklahoma-based events.

Applications to volunteer during the Olympic Games will open this summer for people over 18 years old. To keep up-to-date on ticket and volunteering opportunities, people can sign up to receive emails from LA28 using the form on their website.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.