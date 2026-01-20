PM NewsBrief: Jan. 20, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 20, 2026:
- Federal Immigration Officials Propose Converting Oklahoma City Warehouse Into ICE Detention Center
- Indigenous Leaders Raise Concerns, Advise Tribal Citizens On ICE Encounters
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Hope To Balance Education Outcomes And Potential Massive Tax Reforms
- Coweta Planning Commission Rejects Rezoning Request For Proposed Data Center
