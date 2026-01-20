PM NewsBrief: Jan. 20, 2026

Federal Immigration Officials Propose Converting Oklahoma City Warehouse Into ICE Detention Center



Indigenous Leaders Raise Concerns, Advise Tribal Citizens On ICE Encounters



Oklahoma Lawmakers Hope To Balance Education Outcomes And Potential Massive Tax Reforms



Coweta Planning Commission Rejects Rezoning Request For Proposed Data Center

