PM NewsBrief: Jan. 22, 2026
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 22, 2026:
- Proposed Sales Tax To Fund New Oklahoma County Jail Fails To Advance To Voters
- OTA Seeking Public Input On I-35 Interchange For New East-West Connector Turnpike
- Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Supports Witholding Funding For School's Transgender-Inclusive Policies
- State Lawmaker Proposes Legislation To Protect Race Tracks From Nuisance Lawsuits
