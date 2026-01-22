PM NewsBrief: Jan. 22, 2026

Proposed Sales Tax To Fund New Oklahoma County Jail Fails To Advance To Voters



OTA Seeking Public Input On I-35 Interchange For New East-West Connector Turnpike



Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Supports Witholding Funding For School's Transgender-Inclusive Policies



State Lawmaker Proposes Legislation To Protect Race Tracks From Nuisance Lawsuits

