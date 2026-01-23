PM NewsBrief: Jan. 23, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for Jan. 23, 2026:
- Gov. Stitt Provides Update On State Preparations Ahead Of Winter Storm
- New State Education Leaders Boot Walters' U.S. Naturalization Test Requirement For Teachers
- Gov. Stitt Amends Executive Order Requiring Medicaid Providers Sign Abortion Attestation
- Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association Pulls Gubernatorial Endorsement Of Drummond
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.